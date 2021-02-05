Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to express wholehearted support of the South Asian country to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day, 5th February, is marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

"میرے کاشمر کے محاذ پر

نئی کربلا کا ظہور ہے" #KashmiriLivesMatter#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/6jDCiWMlXi — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 4, 2021

The govt of Pakistan has also announced a gazetted holiday on February 5 every year to mark the day in solidarity day with the Kamashiri people. Moreover, a one-minute silence is observed across Pakistan at 10 am in order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK).

The day was first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will also address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will also address the session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad later the day today.

The special programmes will be broadcast to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Several government departments will hold rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level. Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the public to actively participate in these rallies and gatherings.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick’s video message on 5th of February, Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/PUT8sU1hCB — 🇵🇰 Hasna Khan Dasti🇵🇰 (@HasnaDasti) February 5, 2021

On August 5th, 2019, the BJP-led government uncovered its violent agenda against the people of Kashmir through state terrorism.

The autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir were illegally abolished following the worst lockdown and blackout.