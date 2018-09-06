Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs Day with zeal and fervour

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD : The nation on Thursday celebrated Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tribute to martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war.

The day dawned with a thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals.

Celebrations have been scheduled across the country to mark the day with the main event held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi which were attended by Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and at Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore.

During the ceremony at the Quaid’s mausoleum, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force assumed guard duties.

In Lahore, Garrison Commander Major General Muhammad Aamir laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

A Special ceremony to mark Defence Day was organised at Fortress Stadium in Lahore under the aegis of Pakistan Army.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Aamir Riaz attended the ceremony.

Special events to pay homage to the martyrs were also held at all district headquarters. Families of martyrs participated in the events to commemorate their sacrifices.

Wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider and were attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

After fajr, special prayers were offered in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity. Fateha prayers and Quran Khawani events for the martyrs were also held in the day.

Pakistan Navy organised a special ceremony at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest.

On the occasion, the message of the Naval chief was also read out in which he highlighted the role played by Pakistan Navy in the 1965 was.

A ceremony to mark defence day was held at Malir Garrison, which was attended by Corps Commander Karachi, Governor and Chief Minister Sindh.

Peshawar also paid tribute to the martyrs of the defence day, ceremony held at Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium.

On this day, 53 years ago, Indian forces had crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.