Pakistan observes Abdul Sattar Edhi’s fifth death anniversary

Abdul Sattar Edhi, late philanthropist and a well-known huminatraian worked tirelessly to serve mankind until his death on June 8, 2016.

Edhi is known across the globe for his humanitarian work and kind heart. He was born in Gujarat on February 28, 1928, two decades before the partition of subcontinent. In 1947, after the independance of Pakistan, Edhi moved to the newly formed Muslim country with his family.

At the age of 20, he dedicated his life to the underprivileged and helped mankind in a variety of ways. In 1951, he officially began providing his selfless social services to his country.

In 1986, Edhi received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service, and in 1989, he received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani nominated Edhi for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

Furthermore, he resurfaced on the Nobel list later after being chosen by Malala Yousafzai, a young Pakistani Nobel laureate.

The Edhi Foundation now has an impenetrable ambulance network all across the country, including air ambulances.

The Edhi Foundation made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 1997 as the “largest volunteer ambulance organisation.”

Edhi Foundation is known for helping numerous countries without any discrimination. The countries that were throughly benefitted include Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Croatia, Indonesia, India and the United States.

Speaker @AsadQaiserPTI, while paying rich tribute to #Abdulsattaredhi on his 5th death anniversary, remarked that #Edhi devoted his life to help downtrodden and marginalized segments of the society. His services for humanity will always be remembered.#Edhi pic.twitter.com/v0zKuKRUVu — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) July 8, 2021

After a lengthy struggle with kidney illness, Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed his last on this day in 2016 in Karachi at the age of 88.

