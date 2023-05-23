Pakistan Observer’s Editor-in-Chief visits Jinnah House, condemns May 9’s vandalism

Deeply pained at the desecration of a historical building: Faisal Zahid Malik

OBSERVER REPORT

Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, during a visit to the ransacked, torched building of the Jinnah House Lahore, strongly condemned the incident of burning down a “building of historical importance” by workers of a political party and held that May 9, 2023 would always be remembered as the black day in the history of Pakistan.

On this day, a gang of saboteurs caused irreparable damage not only to the historical building but also to the pride and dignity of the nation. He regretted that the attackers didn’t even spare an adjacent mosque and burned it down.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who was invited to visit the Jinnah House described it as a scene of utter chaos and disaster at the hands of the rogue elements. They invaded the house of the Corps Commander as if he were a commander of the enemy forces and plundered the entire building, the living rooms, the residential quarters, even the garage and nearby mosque.

Most of the artifacts of historical significance were stolen by the workers of a political party while the rest were set afire, Mr Malik was told during the visit.

One such room that captivated Faisal Zahid Malik’s attention was the study room, where Quaid-i-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, used to spend time studying. The pictures adorning the walls once served as a vivid reminder of the past depicting a time before the creation of Pakistan. However, now they were reflecting the memory of the black day as they were hanging there blackened and de-shaped by the attackers.

These images invoked a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for the journey that led to the birth of the nation.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik came across the mosque, a sacred place of worship, which had fallen victim to acts of vandalism. It was disheartening to witness the desecration and destruction inflicted upon this holy site. While condemning such acts of barbarism, Faisal Malik said he was deeply pained at the loss of sanctity and expressed solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Later, while sharing his account of the visit Faisal Zahid Malik emphasized the need for expressing solidarity and unity with the armed forces and heroes of Pakistan. The entire nation should condemn such shameful acts, said he reaffirming his unwavering support for Pakistan and its armed forces. The Pakistan Observer and its team expressed deep regret for any past oversight and pledged their allegiance to the Pakistan Army and border guarding forces.

Faisal Zahid Malik also expressed his anguish over the destruction of the mosques on the premises. He lamented that places of worship, be it a church, a temple, or a mosque, should always be respected and protected. Faisal Zahid Malik called for strict punishment under the Army Act for those responsible, ensuring that they face the consequences of their actions.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation, Faisal Zahid Malik expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit the premises and film the surroundings. The burning down of the army installations and the martyrs’ memorial deeply saddened me, said he adding he recognized the sacrifices made by the armed forces in times of natural disasters and national crises.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their cooperation during the visit, emphasizing that their aim was to portray truth and ensure that no ill intentions were harbored. He implored for unity and resilience, emphasizing the significance of preserving and respecting the sacred places and symbols that define Pakistan’s identity.