Pakistan Observer to hold RTC-IV on Islamic Banking in Karachi

Over the last three decades, Islamic banking and finance have developed into a full-fledged system and discipline reportedly growing at the rate of 15percent per annum. Today, Islamic financial institutions, in one form or the other, are working in about 75 countries of the world.

Pakistan Observer is playing an active role in the promotion of Islamic Banking and Finance in Pakistan. For the last six years, Pakistan Observer is arranging Round Table Conference (RTC) enabling Islamic Bankers, Professionals, and Regulators to sit under one roof to discuss the issues and problems faced by the industry and measures required to promote Islamic Banking.

To encourage the Islamic Banking sector along with RTC Pakistan Observer has arranged 03 consecutive Round Table Conferences in the year 2014, 2015, and 2016. All three conferences were presided over by the President of, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and attended along by high-profile dignitaries i.e. Federal Finance Minister, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, and others.

In these Conferences, Pakistan Observer covered almost all major segments of Islamic Banking such as:

RTC-IV — The Way Forward

In order to sustain the growth of the Islamic Banking industry, it is imperative for both the local and global stakeholders to collaborate and share their experiences to find feasible solutions. RTC-IV is an excellent opportunity for interactions among seasoned bankers and experts to help pave the way forward for creating a conducive environment for the further development of the Islamic Banking Industry. RTC-IV will elevate the tenets of Islamic Banking to a whole new and advanced level.

Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The conference will be moderated by Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz who is the CEO of Group Financial Institutions, Habib Bank, Zurich.

Speakers for the conference include Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, Federal Financial Minister Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir, President Meezan Bank Limited Mr. Irfan Siddique, CEO Faysal Bank Limited Mr. Yousaf Hussain and Chairman Shariah Board Sindh Bank Mufti Muhammad, Najeeb Khan.

