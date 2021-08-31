Pakistan Observer taking forward mission of Zahid Malik

Faisal thanks participants of RTC

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, on Monday said that he was obliged with presence of the President Dr Arif Alvi, SAPM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Sirajuddin Aziz and all the bankers attending the RTC-IV.

He said that he appreciates their support for the cause of Pakistan Observer to promote Islamic banking. He said that Pakistan Observer has the distinction of highlighting the K-II and K-III projects for the city well before others. Referring to the energy crisis and Chinese nuclear projects and K-II and K-III, he said late Zahid Malik was the first non-governmental person who attended the conference in London for highlighting these projects in the country.

“My visionary father organized RTCs in the capital and Karachi and the sequels of which are coming up. Pakistan Observer is taking forward the mission of Zahid Malik.”

Faisal Malik said Pakistan Observer publishes every Friday a full page on Islamic banking. Pakistan Observer has always supported the government on the issue on foreign investment.

He said Pakistan has become a paradise for the foreign investment. Islamic banking is getting momentum here in Pakistan. Faisal mentioned Kashgar and Gwadar with reference to third RTC.

He said Islamic banking is gaining momentum and we will give

special attention to highlight and promote Shariah banking. Later, he requested the President to inaugurate the event.