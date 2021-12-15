Pakistan Observer regrets publishing irrelevant caption

An irrelevant photo caption was published in Pakistan Observer dated December 14, Tuesday, on Twin Cities (Page-9) with a picture featuring the Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan and senior representatives from JICA, UNICEF and Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme. The inadvertent error is regretted and the photo is being republished with correct caption:

Caption: From left to right, JICA Representative in Pakistan Mr. Furuta Shigeki, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro, UNICEF Representative Aida Girma , Team Lead UNICEF Mr Hamish Young and National Coordinator of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Dr. Shahzad Baig (joining online) in a group photo at a signing ceremony between Japan and UNICEF.