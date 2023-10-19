BEIJING – Gauhar Zahid Malik, President of Pakistan Observer, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Nomination Award’ in the In-depth Reporting category at the Silk Road Global News Awards 2023.

The esteemed award, organized by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) with the People’s Daily of China as the council chair, recognizes outstanding journalism and reporting on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its global impact.

The winning entry, titled “BRI: Catalyst for Global Peace & Economic Prosperity,” submitted by Gauhar Zahid Malik, was honoured for its comprehensive and insightful coverage of the BRI and its role in fostering global peace and economic prosperity.

The Silk Road Global News Awards is a significant platform that has been included in the List of Deliverables for the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, emphasizing its importance in promoting international collaboration and awareness. The Silk Road Global News Awards comprises six categories, including the In-depth Reporting Award, Commentary Award, Press Photo Award, Press Video Award, Short Video Award on the Fight against COVID-19, and Special Contribution Award.

These awards serve to celebrate and amplify the stories of the Belt and Road, shedding light on the experiences and achievements of countries and people along this vital route.

Pakistan Observer expresses its gratitude for this remarkable recognition and is committed to continuing its mission of providing in-depth, insightful, and impactful reporting on global events and developments.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Member of the Senate of Pakistan, and head of Pakistan’s ‘Friends of Silk Road Club,’ was also honored with the prestigious Special Contribution Award.