Pakistan Observer, NPC pledge to continue Zahid Malik’s mission

Quran Khwani, Dua-e-Maghfarat at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Pir Naqeeb leads Fateha for eternal peace of Zahid Malik

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council Dr Naeem Ghani, staff and senior members of both organizations on Saturday pledged to carry forward late Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer, Founder Chairman of NPC and veteran journalist Zahid Malik’s mission with renewed zeal and spirit.

They were participating in the Quran Khwani and Dua-e-Maghfarat at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, on the second death anniversary of Mr Malik (died: Sept 1, 2016). The ceremony was attended by a large number of noted personalities of the town including diplomats, religious figures, members of civil society, businessmen, journalists, in-service and retired officers of the civil service and armed forces of Pakistan.

Those who attended the ceremony included Mrs Zahid Malik, Ambassador of Turkey, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul; Ambassador of Tunisia, Adil Elarbi; First Secretary of Azerbaijan Embassy, Mr Chingiz Garible; Sajjada Nasheen Eidgah Shareef, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, former Prime Minister of AJK, Sardar Muhammad Attique; Senator Razina Alam Khan; former MD Baitul Maal, Zamurad Khan; Vice Chairman of NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed; Executive Director COMSATS, Dr SM Junaid Zaidi, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Ashraf Gujjar, writer Mrs Qaisera Alvi; Zafar Bakhtawari, Dr Jamal Nasir, Naseem Usmani, members of the NPC Executive Committee, Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Managing Editor Omer Zahid Malik, Editor of Social Diary Sadia Zahid Malik, members of the family, friends and fans of late Zahid Malik.

Eminent Qari Najam Mustafa, Prof Assad Ali, Qari Zeshan Haider recited Naat on the occasion and called late Zahid Malik a devoted Muslim and a dedicated Pakistani.

While addressing Quran Khwani and Dua-e-Maghfarat for Mr Malik, Faisal Malik said he, his family and his team would take inspiration from his father’s legacy of love for Pakistan, Islam and Ideology of Pakistan.

“My father was a committed Pakistani who worked day and night for the country’s progress and prosperity,” said Faisal Malik.

Through his articles and columns, Zahid Malik wanted Pakistanis, particularly, the youth to realize value of Pakistan, its ideology and he always advised them to work hard, said Faisal Malik.

Expressing his gratitude to the participants who had turned up in large number to pay tributes and pray for Zahid Malik, Faisal Malik requested them to pray for the blessings of Zahid Malik and for fortitud of his family to bear the loss.

At the end of the ceremony, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman led collective Dua for peace and blessing of Zahid Malik’s soul.

Share on: WhatsApp