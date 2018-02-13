Pakistan Observer, Karachi Kings enter into print media partnership for second consecutive year

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan Observer and Karachi Kings have entered into an agreement to become print media partner here on Wednesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Kings, Mr Tariq Wasi and Editor-In-Chief of Daily Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik signed the agreement at a ceremony. The Karachi Kings is the biggest and most supported team in the HBL PSL, proudly owned by the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal.

Karachi Kings is a symbol of the multicultural metropolis that Karachi represents as well as being heart, soul and the economic engine of Pakistan. The partner Pakistan Observer is one of the leading English Daily of the country that is simultaneously published from six stations i.e. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Muzaffarabad and has a circulation of 100,000 copies a day. Pakistan Observer enjoys a unique and enviable position in reaching the readers at their homes and workplaces across the country.

The synergies of Daily Pakistan Observer in print and the ARY Digital Network in electronic media will help to increase the outreach among cricket enthusiasts across the country but also on an international level to introduce Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as it will also help introduce Pakistan’s heritage and culture.

After the signing ceremony, Editor-In-Chief of Daily Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik said, “We are proudly becoming ‘print media partner’ with the ARY Digital Network for the second consecutive year.”

He said, “We are confident that through this collaboration, the fans of the team all over Pakistan will not only have easy access to exclusive Karachi Kings news and articles, but they will also have the peace of mind when they will read Daily Pakistan Observer.”