ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Observer is delighted to announce its collaboration with Bahria University, and National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) as an Outreach Partner for an international seminar on CPEC – The Road to Prosperity and Growth Amidst Challenges.

The significant seminar dubbed CPEC – The Road to Prosperity and Growth Amidst Challenges will be held at Bahria University, Islamabad on July 7, 2023. National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and the Pak China Study and Research Center, Bahria University (PCSRC) collaborated to organize the event.

Pakistan’s Federal Ministers, Acting Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Pang Chunxue, industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts will gather to explore the latest trends, insights, and innovations in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is a matter of pride for Pakistan Observer to be associated with Bahria University for the promotion and recognition of CPEC, as Iron friends Islamabad and Beijing endorsed the spirit and philosophy of multi-billion projects on its 10th anniversary.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik will share his views at the seminar.

CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. In light of 10-year celebrations, several events are being conducted by authorities.