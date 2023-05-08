PO Editor-in-Chief reaffirms unwavering support to Indus Hospital for providing free healthcare to millions

KARACHI – Pakistan Observer Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, recently paid a visit to Indus Hospital, Korangi Campus, Karachi, on May 5, 2023.

Mr Malik visited Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) as the state-of-the-art medical facility provides quality healthcare absolutely free of cost to millions of deserving patients through its countrywide network.

President of IHHN Dr. Abdul Bari Khan warmly welcomed him upon his arrival and gave him an informative tour of the facility, including the Pediatric Oncology ward, Adult Emergency Room, and the New Blood Center.

Mr. Malik was pleased to witness the remarkable progress made by the healthcare network and expressed his unwavering commitment to continue supporting IHHN in their mission to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Pakistan free of cost during recent visit.

He praised the efforts of the IHHN staff and management in providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the underprivileged communities of the country.

The visit of Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik to Indus Hospital, Korangi campus, Karachi, and his assurance of continued support to IHHN is a valued boost to the organisation’s efforts to achieve its noble cause of providing excellence in healthcare to all.

Indus Hospital is now managing multiple tertiary and secondary care Hospitals, Physical Rehabilitation Centers, Regional Blood Centers, Community Health Centers, and various Public Health Programs spread across South Asian nation where millions could not afford basic medical facilities.