ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Observer and China Daily, the proud media partners, joined hands for the celebration of the 10-year milestone of the flagship project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The conference organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning held on 24-25 July in Islamabad’s Serena Hotel, where academicians and experts present their papers on future prospects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Adhering to the principles of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC exemplifies openness, inclusivity, and mutual benefits, fostering remarkable economic development and poverty alleviation. Let’s embrace a future of even stronger cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a vast and ambitious infrastructure and economic development project proposed by Beijing, and has since become one of the most significant international development and cooperation initiatives in recent times aimed to promote connectivity and cooperation between China and other countries.

Key hgihlights of the conference including thought-provoking discussions with academia, leaders, and officials, exploring future potential and challenges. The conference unites experts, entrepreneurs, and practitioners, fostering boundary-breaking collaborations.

Expert panel sheds light on valuable insights on progress, opportunities, and overcoming obstacles.