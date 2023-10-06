KARACHI – Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, has been named as corporate ambassador of Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN).

With his longstanding support for the network, Mr. Malik brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the cause of providing quality healthcare services, free of cost, to the people of Pakistan, the hospital said in a statement.

His unwavering commitment to IHHN’s mission is a testament to the organization’s exceptional contributions towards elevating healthcare in the country, it added.

“We are honored to have Mr. Malik on board as we continue to expand our outreach and provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to underprivileged communities across Pakistan,” reads the statement.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN, also extended his warmest gratitude to Mr Malik over becoming the ambassador, under prestigious Corporate Ambassador Program.

“This gesture truly demonstrates the priority and value you place in partnering with IHHN in its noble mission to provide free-of-cost healthcare to all, and we at Indus are most pleased to strengthen our bonds of alliance with you under this partnership,” the president said in a letter to Pakistan Observer chairman.

He also expressed full faith that Mr Malik will help “propagate the mission of IHHN amongst your valued circle of family, peers and colleagues, in addition to amongst the employees and consumers of the Pakistan Observer”.

“I keenly look forward to you helping amplify the brand image and visibility of IHHN, which will surely translate into greater support for our cause,” the president concluded.