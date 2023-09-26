Consul General of China in Karachi, Mr Yang Yundong has commended Pakistan Observer’s role in countering negative propaganda against the CPEC, a flagship project of Belt & Road Initiative (B&RI).

He said this during a meeting with Chairman/CEO of Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik who called on him at his office.

I hold the newspaper in high esteem for safeguarding the mutual interests of both the countries and for promoting the cause of China-Pakistan friendship, said the Chinese CG.

Pakistan Observer is a true friend of China and we value its role as frontline independent newspaper of Pakistan, he said.