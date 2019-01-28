Pakistan now a different country under Imran’s leadership: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing no big challenge on the political front.

Talking to media here, he said the heads of two political parties are facing corruption charges. While Nawaz Sharif has been given a sentence in two cases, he added.

“Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has become a different country.” He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction after a long time.

According to the minister, Pakistan’s role in the Middle East became less proactive in the past few years, but it’s not the same case now.

Fawad Chaudhry said Qatar played a role in US-Taliban talks. “We also took steps to strengthen Afghanistan and the region.”

“The PTI opened the Kartarpur border after coming into the government, said the minister.

He said Pakistan’s terms with Qatar were not exemplary but the situation was different now.

Chaudhry said Pakistan made changes in its visa policy to let people from different countries to make it here.

He informed that Saudi Arabia was going to set up another oil refinery with $10 billion.

He said the institution of Pakistan Army remained safe because its foundation was laid on the basis of merit. “We are now trying to fix other institutions that needed an overhaul.”

