Pakistan now 20th most affected country from Corona Nationwide tally now 30,416; 1,683 new cases reported

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan climbed to the 20th spot on the global coronavirus ranking on Sunday after the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients reached 30,416 after Sindh reported 709 new cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker by John Hopkins University, the country is now ranked 27th with 661 deaths.

Earlier Sunday, the national dashboard in its daily update had stated that 1,991 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 30,334 . This was the biggest single-day jump since February 26 when the first case was reported.

Sindh leads the tally with 11,480 cases, followed by Punjab with 11,093. In Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, 4,669 cases have been recorded while 2,017 cases have been reported in Balochistan. Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 430, Islamabad 641 and AJK has reported 86 cases so far.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has reported 622 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 11,093. It has also reported one more death, taking the total number of fatalities to 192. According to the department, at least 4,042 people have recovered from the coronavirus and some 125,988 tests have been conducted so far.

The department added that 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video message on Sunday, Mazari said that he has kept himself isolated and is taking all safety measures.

Punjab government has announced that the model bazaars will be open all week across the province. According to the provincial government, the decision has been taken due to Ramadan and help ease the Eid buying being done by the people.

Meanhile, Zamir Khan Momand, additional deputy commissioner and focal person for Covid-19 in Bajaur, has also tested positive for coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Sunday reported 11 news deaths taking the nationwide death toll to 659. With the new deaths, KP’s tally stands at 245.