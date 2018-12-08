Pakistan not your ‘hired gun’: Imran tells Donald Trumb

Wants China like relationship with USA; Blasts US operation in Abbottabad; Says will try his best to bring Afghan Taliban to talks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with The Washington Post, expressed his desire to have “a proper relationship with the US” akin to Islamabad’s ties with China rather than the one “where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun”.

The prime minister, in an exclusive interview with the American newspaper on Thursday, said: “I would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun — given money to fight someone else’s war. It not only cost us human lives, devastation of our tribal areas, but it also cost us our dignity.”

When asked to elaborate on the ideal nature of relationship that he would like to have with Washington, PM Khan added: “For instance, our relationship with China is not one-dimensional. It’s a trade relationship between two countries. We want a similar relationship with the US.”

The prime minister rejected the notion that he is “anti-US”, saying that disagreeing with Washington’s policies did not make him “anti-American”.

“This is a very imperialistic approach: ‘You’re either with me or against me’,” he said. When asked if he wanted relations between Pakistan and the US to “warm up”, the prime minister responded: “Who would not want to be friends with a superpower?”

The premier, however, stuck to his anti-drone attacks stance and wondered why anyone would support it. “Who would allow a drone attack in their country when, with one attack, you kill one terrorist and 10 friends and neighbours?” he questioned. “Has there ever been a case of a country being bombed by its own ally? Of course I objected to it. All it did was create more anti-Americanism.”

The prime minister also condemned the 2011 US operation in Abbottabad that killed Osama bin Laden, saying that it was “humiliating” that the US did not trust Pakistan to kill the terrorist.

“It was humiliating that we were losing our soldiers and civilians and [suffering terrorist] bomb attacks because we were participating in the US war, and then our ally did not trust us to kill bin Laden,” he regretted and added that the US “should have tipped off Pakistan”.

When asked if he, at one time, had condemned bin Laden’s killing itself and called it a “cold-blooded murder”, the premier said he “didn’t know where this came from”.

“Cold-blooded murder!” he repeated in exasperation.

The prime minister also dismissed US’ allegations that there were safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, saying that the security forces had briefed him on the matter and told him that they had asked Washington “time and time again” to point out where the sanctuaries are.

However, he did not discount the possibility of some Afghan Taliban, “maybe 2,000 to 3,000” crossing the border under the guise of refugees and residing in camps.

The prime minister also discussed his recent spat with US President Donald Trump, clarifying that it was not a “Twitter war, it was just setting the record right”.

He insisted that peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interests, and assured that Islamabad would “try best to put pressure on the Taliban” in order to bring them to the table and hold negotiations.

Share on: WhatsApp