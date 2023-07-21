Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, said on Thursday that Pakistan is not supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Answering a query by a journalist at the conference, Bilawal said that Pakistan was not supplying arms to the Eastern European nation amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He stressed that Islamabad continues to take a non-partisan position on the matter.

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Pakistan earlier Thursday on a two-day official visit.

Bilawal said “Pakistan-Ukraine relationship has a long history and has covered trade and investment, agricultural and defence co operation, [and] cultural exchanges in deep people-to-people context.”

He added that Pakistan wishes to further expand cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit with trade and economic ties being priorities for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Ukraine have agreed to expand cooperation in multiples fields of mutual interest including trade, investment, agriculture, food security, defense cooperation, cultural exchanges and people to people contacts.

Bilawal called for the restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, saying he would be reaching out to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to his counterparts in Turkiye and Russia on the matter.

“It is not only in our interest but in the world’s interest that this grain initiative is restored,” he said.