Pakistan not in position to deprive itself of any forum: Bilawal Says Sindh’s LG law better than Punjab, KP and Islamabad

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-hosted virtual summit on democracy.

More than 100 nations, including Pakistan, were invited to the two-day virtual summit on Dec 9-10. China, the United States’ principal rival, was not invited but Taiwan was.

Responding to a question from a reporter while addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal said that Pakistan was not in a position to “deprive” itself of any forum.

“Even if an ally raises objections, we can raise their views and our views [at the forum] but we should never cede space.” The PPP chairman said that in his opinion, this was a “mistake” at a foreign policy level.

During the press conference, Bilawal also compared the healthcare provided by the Sindh government and the PTI government.

“Compare the hospitals run by the Sindh government with those run by the Kara-chi Metropolitan Corporation,” he said during the presser that focused on the recent local government bill passed by the Sindh Assembly.

Bilawal said PM Imran, who earlier in the day launched a health insurance programme to cover the en-tire province of Punjab, was trying to show off the health card, but it had a “limit”.

“The health card can’t cover a day’s expenses for the Covid-19 intensive care unit. [But] the Sindh gov-ernment covers all of your expenses.” The PPP chairman said that this was also the case with open-heart surgery.

“We cover the day [of the procedure] and the expenses for the medication you have to buy for the rest of your life.”