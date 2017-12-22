Pakistan does not get pressurised by threats: Lodhi tells US categorically

NEW YORK : Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi on Friday said that the country did not respond to threats in the wake of the United States’ do-more demand.

“Pakistan does not get pressurised from threats,” said Maleeha Lodhi. “Pakistan was threatened to stay away from the UN resolution on Jerusalem,” she added.

Maleeha Lodhi said that Pakistan had been given threats to stay away from the UN resolution on Jerusalem through various countries. She said that the stance of America and Israel had not gained traction with the rest of the world.

“The whole world is on one side and the United States and Israel are on another,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday said that our support to the Palestinian people remains unwavering despite the kind of threats that we have received in recent days.

In her address at the UNGA, Maleeha Lodhi said that Pakistan co-sponsored this resolution and will vote in favour of this landmark resolution to reject the US decision. “Pakistan stands firmly behind the Palestinian people and their just cause”, she said.

She said that support to the Palestinian cause and defence of Al-Quda has been a pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Our support remains unwavering despite the threats we have received in recent days.

“We find ourselves at one of the history’s turning points. The extraordinary developments of the past few weeks warrant an equally extraordinary response from us,” she said

The General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions to declare US President Donald Trump s declaration “null and void.”

Orignally published by INP