Pakistan new visa policy

UNDER new visa policy initiative for the tourists to visit natural places and tourism spots like Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) and Azad Jammu Kashmir(AJK), citizens of 175 countries would be able to get visas electronically (e-visa) while citizens of 50 countries would enjoy visa on arrival facility. This is doubtlessly a great initiative which will make travelling to tourist spots easier. Relaxing the restrictions on tourism will have more likelihood to intrigue more and more tourists from across the world, thus leading to a boost in badly-needed revenue.

While Pakistan is going through a fledgling economic situation, such policy making to discourage imports, encourage and increase exports, revive industrialization process and promote tourism would rescue country from bankruptcy. Albeit, there was a great potential to earn foreign exchange through tourism in Pakistan as it is blessed with numerous tourist spots and tourist-gravitating scenic beauties, however, due to lack in framing a sound policy in this regard by erstwhile governments, we could not take benefit out of it.

Along with this, government should also contemplate to revive the major festivals and cultural occasions across the country to build the soft image of Pakistan in the eyes of world, for our countries has several cultural diversities and unprecedented traditional uniqueness.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Gilgit-Baltistan

