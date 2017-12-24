Pakistan needs unity

The Chief of Army Staff took a stupendous step when he came to the Senate and answered the questions of the Senators. The unity between the army the politicians is quite crucial for the welfare of the nation. DG, ISPR, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, after the session, briefed the media and termed the session “very candid and frank.” COAS Qamar Jawed Bajwa has pointed to very crucial points. Among them, one is related to disreputable agenda of the foreign agencies to debilitate peace in Pakistan, and the other one is related to the need of border management with Afghanistan.

Pakistan remained under severe attack for many years. The direct impact of this attack is over the nation and then the law enforcement agencies. The recent attack on a Church in Quetta was no less than a nightmare for the poor families that lost their dear ones. Besides, the martyrdom of the young soldiers in recent times requires all stakeholders to join hands with each other and throw out the plan of the foreign agencies. Withal it is abiding over the politicians to fill the gap that has been created owing to the insurgencies in various parts of the country adjoining Afghanistan especially. Filling the political gap is the last and permanent solution that is only possible if the political leadership is strong-willed.

Lastly, through the interaction various misunderstandings were removed and the Senators had a chance to meet the COAS and express their views on certain. It is expected that political and army leadership will remain on one page for the betterment of the nation as a whole, and in future, more sessions will be held in ending tension and misunderstanding.

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

