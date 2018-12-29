Pakistan needs to realize its potential as a ‘maritime nation’

Pakistan with a long coastal line needs to promote itself as a ‘maritime nation’ so as to not only make optimum of the available resources but also face boldly the emerging challenges in future.

Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Capt (r) Jamil Ahmed Khan, addressing the concluding ceremony of ‘Maritime Winter School – 2018,’ at Bahria University – Karachi last evening said this was equally crucial for fast progression of the country.

The event that also included a workshop, jointly organized by Maritime Study Forum (MSF), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS – Islamabad) and National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was attended by a number of experts and researchers working on issues related to maritime affairs.

The participants of the workshop, representing various universities and think tanks across the country, shared with each other their research endeavors pertaining to the maritime sector and deliberated to devise a national maritime research agenda for the next year keeping in view the emerging policy and national needs.

MNA Jamil Ahmed Khan commended the collaborative efforts made by the three institutions in conducting the workshop and emphasized the need to raise awareness about the importance of maritime issues in the country.

Underscoring the need to fully explore the maritime potential of the country, he said present government was making efforts to devise a comprehensive maritime policy by taking all the stakeholders on board.

Admiral (r) Asaf Humayun along with IPS chief, Khalid Rahman, MSF president, Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, MPA (Sindh) Bilal Abdul Ghaffar facilitators of the workshop Dr Najam Abbas, Dr Azhar Ahmad, Dr Aneel Salman, Cdr (r) Baber Bilal were also present on the occasion. —APP

