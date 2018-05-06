Pakistan needs to promote pluralism to curb extremism

Sustainable Development Policy Institute’s (SDPI) International Conference on “Citizens Roundtable Charting Pathways for Pluralism” unanimously presented recommendations to counter extremism, ensure minority rights, inter-faith harmony and women empowerment. Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Romina Khursheed Alam presented her recommendations formulated after the three day comprehensive and critical sessions of the conference. She said Pakistani society was a plural society and the constitution gave rights to all segments of the society.

She suggested that the governance should be people centric so that it benefits a larger population. On the issue of minorities rights, she categorically said the Gojra incident report should be implemented to protect minority rights. Romina said religious leaders and clerics should be trained to promote gender sensitivity and inter-faith harmony, adding, they should create awareness among the masses on issues regarding domestic violence, citizen rights and other pressing social issues.

She was of the view that all the political leaders should promote Paigham-e-Pakistan as the country’s counter narrative to overcome the menace of extremism and also discourage incidents of sectarian and extremist violence.

She also emphasized that teachers training should be increased so that teachers keep focus on issues that promote harmony and unity. She said media’s role was necessary for inter-faith harmony and it should be trained to play its role for this national and humanitarian cause. Dialogue, she said, should be initiated at different levels, involving religious scholars, all stake holders and law enforcement agencies to develop a common narrative on the issues of social, political and national cause.—APP

