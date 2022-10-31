Pakistan needs to ’emulate’ Chinese development model: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan strongly needed to emulate the Chinese model of development for its sustainable progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on his maiden two-day visit to the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday.

Addressing the first steering committee meeting of the Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum (PCBIF), the Prime Minister emphasized creating favorable environment for building a business-to-business relationship.

“Let’s join hands and move forward to create a win-win situation for the Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and investors,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that he looked forward to meeting the Chinese leadership for a series of “productive and fruitful meetings” aimed at boosting business, strategic and people-to-people relations.

He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “game-changer” for development in Pakistan with billions of dollars of investment already committed by Chinese companies.

Pacing up the CPEC projects, he said, would not only boost dividends for Pakistan but also increase the country’s business presence in China.

He stressed the relocation of the labor-intensive Chinese industry to Pakistan in view of the cheap local labor by establishing Special Economic Zones, calling it a win-win scenario for the business houses of both countries.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the huge potential existing between the two countries and called for streamlining the business procedures in Pakistan to benefit from China being the second-largest economy in the world.

The premier expressed confidence that launched in January, the PCBIF would promote business linkages besides identifying promising investment opportunities to nurture the business environment between the two countries.

He expressed gratitude to China for being one of the largest donors of relief assistance for the flood-affected people in Pakistan and also for setting up an air bridge for the supply of tents, food, and medicine.

He lauded the efforts of Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for his immense contribution towards strengthening Pak-China relations in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz to leave for China on Nov 1