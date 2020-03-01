Pakistan needs more achievements

Undoubtedly, the

Federal Climate

Change and Foreign Ministries have made a visible impact internationally to keep Pakistan flag flying high. The challenges in both foreign affairs and climate change are enormous and the leadership of these ministries so far addressed them commendably by conceiving, launching and implementing policies and programs to bring desired results.

The program of the UN Secretary General António Guterres in Pakistan last month and his statements have put a seal of global approval on Pakistan’s policy of peace in the region and our response to climate change brought about by the developed economies in increasing temperature causing disasters like: melting of glaciers, floods, droughts, rising sea levels.

UN Secretary General said, “like other developing countries, Pakistan has contributed little to the problem yet faces disproportionate vulnerability because of it.” Noting Pakistan’s climate-focused initiatives like the ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ campaign and the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, he expressed his admiration for the decision to abolish plastic bags in Islamabad and elsewhere in the country.

His visit to Foreign office with planting tree to discussing the world hotspot – the occupied Jammu and Kashmir where India is in grave violation of human rights defying all civilized norms of behavior and international obligations resulted in endorsement of Pakistan policies. The UN Secretary General maintained the UN position that the relevant resolutions of the Security Council on the issue should be implemented and for effective de-escalation, dialogue, and another very important condition: full respect for human rights and [fundamental] freedoms of those in Jammu and Kashmir.

UN Secretary General Guterres recognized Pakistan’s decades of “outstanding generosity and solidarity” as one of the world’s largest hosts of refugees, and highlighted its commitment to climate action. He said it