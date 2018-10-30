Pakistan needs EU support for economic stability, prosperity: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that Pakistan direly needs the support and cooperation of European Union (EU) for economic stability and prosperity in the country.

He stated this while talking to a 7-member delegation of European Parliament Committee for relations with South Asia under headed by Ms. Jean Lambert which called on him here on Tuesday.

Ms. Lambert thanked the Law Minister for his time and expressed her gratitude for hospitality extended by the Pakistani side. She informed the Minister that the delegation comprised of representatives of three different political groups and was in charge of relations with six countries. She further informed that their job was to engage with governments as well as with the civil societies of these countries.

Barrister Farogh Naseem told the European Parliament delegation that steps are being taken to ensure witness protection and judicial protection for effective dispensation of justice.

On the issue of death penalty, the Minister Law and Justice said that the death penalty was never abolished in Pakistan; however there was a moratorium on executions of death penalty. He said incidents like APS massacre, Zainab case and similar cases of child abuse by dangerous pedophiles resulted in huge public uproar. He said death penalty was awarded in “rare of the rarest cases”.

The Law Minister stated that in drug offences pertaining to women who are only carriers, aspects of leniency are being debated.

During the meeting the issue of extending support to International NGOs was also raised by the delegation members to which the Law Minister responded, the Government of Pakistan will support all the genuine NGOs that are working in Pakistan but there are certain NGOs that are just wasting money of the West and are not helping in any cause and therefore are not supported.

The Law Minister appraised the delegation about steps the new Government is taking to overhaul the legal system, to help the people of Pakistan. He said human rights are on our agenda and priority and support from the European Union for a prosperous Pakistan is essential to ensure these rights.

Barrister Farogh Naseem urged the European Union delegation that the EU should support Pakistan to eradicate corruption and its programmes like GSP plus may be fully supportive of Pakistan in keeping with its culture, religion and settings, because if the Pakistani society’s indicators of education and economic prosperity improve, so will its Human Rights record.

The Law Minister said that Human Rights compliance is dependent on tolerant regulation at the international level; if the EU is lenient, this will result in Pakistan improving its economy which will alleviate or reduce poverty, and this in turn will improve education, knowledge-base and will result in a better Human Rights compliance.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Bukhari and Consultant of Law Ministry Raja Naeem were also present during the meeting.

