Pakistan needs $40b to meet climate change targets: Aslam

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Pakistan requires $40 billion to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), climate and mitigation targets by 2030, said Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Aslam’s comments came as he addressed a climate change conference at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) in Poland says a message received here from Warsa.

Pakistan ranks 135th in terms of its contribution to global emissions, yet it has been among the top 10 vulnerable countries consistently over the past two decades. The NDCs is a binding action plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions, which countries voluntarily committed to under the Paris Agreement in 2015.

For Pakistan, Aslam went on, climate change is neither fake news nor a convoluted conspiracy, it is a stark reality. ‘It stares us in the face every day as we are forced to cope with recurring super floods, unpredicted droughts, chaotic heat waves, melting glaciers, as well as rapidly shifting weather patterns.’

In the past four decades, 90 per cent of the natural disasters in the country have been triggered by climate change, he explained.

