Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise AMAN-21 culminates in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Multinational Exercise AMAN-21, hosted by Pakistan Navy, culminated in North Arabian Sea with conduct of International Fleet Review followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising PN and foreign warships.

President Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest.

President Alvi thanked participating navies, who despite COVID-19 pandemic displayed commitment to collaborative maritime security.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi thanked the president for attending the event.

He also assured that Pakistan Navy will continue to play active role for peace and security in the region.

Federal ministers, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, CAS, ambassadors, High Commissioners, Senior Military Officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from various countries witnessed the event.

The exercise culminated with traditional ‘AMAN Formation’ to signify unity and collective resolve.