Pakistan Navy successfully conducts live missile firings in North Arabian Sea

Observer Report

Karach

In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy has demonstrated its combat readiness through live firing of missiles from surface, subsurface and air platforms in North Arabian Sea.

The Anti-Ship Missiles were launched from Pakistan Navy Destroyer and Aircraft, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Long Range Land Attack Missiles were fired from Submarine and Fast Attack Craft (Missile), whereas, Air Defence Missile was launched at Makran coast to re-affirm Pakistan Navy’s air defence capabilities.

Moreover, Short Range Air Defence System firing was also demonstrated on the occasion.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who was the chief guest, witnessed live weapon firings.

Missiles successfully hit their intended targets endorsing Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat readiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Abbasi expressed his utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet, Coastal Command and commended officers & men for their professionalism.

“Pakistan Navy is a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests,” he said.

The naval chief reiterated Pakistan Navy’s readiness to defend the sea frontiers, saying it would give a befitting response to any misadventure.