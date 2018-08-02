Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat visits Russian Port of Saint Petersburg

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy ship ASLAT has visited Port of Saint Petersburg, Russia, says a press release issued by the spokesman of Pak Navy here on Wednesday.

According to the statement, on arrival at the port, Deputy Head of Leningrad Naval Base, naval officers of Russia, Pakistan’s ambassador in Russia and Pakistan’s defense attaché warmly received the ship.The Mission Commander held meetings with Vice Governor Saint Petersburg and Commander Leningrad Base. They discussed professional matters of bilateral interest.

Different officials of Russia visited the ship.PNS ASLAT also participated in Russia’s Navy Day ceremonies, and it was the only foreign ship attending these ceremonies.

The visit will prove helpful in strengthening the relationship between the naval forces of the two countries and bilateral defense cooperation.—INP

