Pakistan Navy set to induct another China-made advanced warship

The Launching ceremony of the 3rd state of the art Type-054 Class frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China.

The technologically advanced platform is fitted with the latest Surface, Subsurface, Anti-air weapons, Combat Management System and Sensors, said navy’s media wing on Twitter.

The induction of these warships will strengthen PN maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. The ship will also contribute in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan Navy has contracted construction of four Type 054 AP Frigates from China under a contract signed in 2017.

The first warship was launched in August 2020, followed by Second Frigate Launching in January 2021 at Chinese Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The Type-054A is numerically one of the most important classes of warships in the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

While addressing the launch of the second Type-054 Class frigate in January this year, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi had said, “These will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems”.