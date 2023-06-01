Pakistan Navy rescues six fishermen in open sea

Pakistan Navy rescued six fishermen in the open sea on Thursday.According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, a Pakistan Navy ship received an emergency call from a boat called Al Zubeer stranded in the sea.The navy ship timely responded to the call as it searched out the boat in the open sea and fixed the technical fault in it.

The medical team of Pakistan Navy also provided medical aid to the six fishermen stranded in the boat.“The search and rescue operation is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s determination to protect human lives in the open sea,” the spokesperson stated.