Pakistan Navy promotes three to rank of Vice Admiral

Staff Reporter

Three Rear Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy today, the promoted officers included Vice Admiral Muhammad Ahmed, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Bagrami.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Ahmed has previously served as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Material), Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College and Director General Maritime Technology Complex.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was previously posted as Commandant Pakistan Navy Academy, Deputy President National Defence University Islamabad, Director General Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin). Naveed Ashraf is serving as Commandant Pakistan Fleet.

Owais Ahmed Bagrami has previously served as Chief of Staff Officer, Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and now serving as Commandant Karachi.