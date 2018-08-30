Pakistan Navy launches campaign to plant one million pine trees

Staff Reporter

In a message on the occasion of launching plantation campaign the chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said world is facing severe environmental challenges due to high deforestation rate.

As per the statistics published by Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nation; in Pakistan, the percentage of forest with respect to land area has dropped from 3.3% to 1.9% in last 25 years (1990-2015). Realizing the severity of situation, Federal and Provincial Governments have taken concrete steps to stop deforestation and increase plantation. In this regard a comprehensive campaign titled ‘Green Pakistan’ has been launched by the Government. I am confident that this Pine Tree Plantation Campaign alongwith Mangrove and Spring Tree plantation campaigns being undertaken by Pakistan Navy would contribute towards the national efforts.

He said, afforestation is vital for our socio-economic development and a sustainable ecosystem. For years, apart from the contributions toward food, fiber, livelihood, resources and water; trees have been instrumental in thwarting the adverse effects of climate change. The effects of climate change are alarming and its consequences are being felt in the shape of unpredictable weather conditions. There was a time in early 80’s that Margalla hill would receive quite sizable winter snowfall but this beauty is now a part of history primarily due to climate change and frequent fire incidents observed in Margalla hills which rarely happened in past.

Pakistan Navy, being the immediate neighbor of Margalla Hills felt the effects of this adverse weather and man-made calamities, the most. Thus, taking lead to ensure institutionalization of necessary measures to mitigate such climatic effects, it is planned to plant “One Million” plants on the Margalla hills, in next three years in a phased campaign.

He urged all his countrymen to join hands with Pakistan Navy in this noble cause and commit to plant at least one tree each, thus helping to provide clean and better environment for our future generations.

Share on: WhatsApp