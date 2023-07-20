KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has inducted two more ships equipped with destructive missiles and both warships were manufactured in China.

The induction ceremony of 02 Type 054 A/P Frigates Pakistan Navy Shahjahan and Tippu Sultan was held at the port city.

In a statement, Directorate General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said “Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif graced the occasion as chief guest. He acknowledged Pakistan Navy efforts in ensuring seaward defence and contribution towards regional peace.”

Induction ceremony of 02 Type 054 A/P Frigates PNS #SHAHJAHAN & #TIPPUSULTAN held at Khi. Federal Minister of Defence @KhawajaMAsif graced the occasion as CG. Federal Minister acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence & contribution towards regional peace. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TmqFlPrb4S — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) July 20, 2023

The naval chief marked the induction which is said to be a major milestone in modernizing naval Fleet.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Naval Staff also hailed the support of the Pakistani government for various Pakistan Navy (PN) modernization projects, DGPR said.

Islamabad and Beijing maintained strong naval ties, and their defense ties extend beyond just naval affairs. The relationship between Iron brothers has been growing for several decades.

Navies of the two sides also conduct joint exercises regularly to enhance maritime capabilities and interoperability, and other maritime security measures. Naval cooperation helps them address these security challenges effectively.