Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday inducted a dredger and two split hopper barges, said a statement from the PN. The utility ships were built for the navy at Tianjin shipyard, China.

The induction ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and the corporate sector.With the induction of this new dredger and its two hopper barges, the dredging capability of PN will be enhanced further.