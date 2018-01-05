Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Muscat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Submarine HURMAT alongwith sail ship PNS RAHNAWARD and support ship PNS RASADGAR visited Muscat for good will cum training visit.

Commander Submarines, Commodore Altaf Hussain commanded the flotilla as Mission Commander. On arrival at port Sultan Qaboos, the ships were given a warm welcome by Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). During the visit, Mission Commander and Commanding Officers of PN ships and submarine held important meetings with various RNO officials.

A large number of RNO personnel, Pakistani expatriates in Oman, military/ naval attaches and officers from Sultan Armed Forces visited PN units. The visit was aimed at improving interoperability and strengthening of bilateral ties between the two navies and creating opportunities for learning from each other’s experien ces.