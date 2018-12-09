Pakistan Navy celebrates Gwadar Day

Observer Report

Pakistan Navy celebrated 60th Gwadar day with zeal and fervor today. Various ceremonies were held in Gwadar under the auspices of Pakistan Navy to celebrate the day and to rejuvenate the spirit of nationalism amongst the local populace. The main ceremony of the day was held at PN establishment PNS AKRAM where as former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey graced the occasion as chief guest.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at PNS AKRAM followed by conducting of boat race, boat rallies and friendly football matches amongst the locals under the auspices of Pakistan Navy.

The enthusiasm of locals in these competitions was phenomenal and a large number of spectators enjoyed the rallies and matches.

The celebrations aimed at Revival of History among locals, creating healthy environment and enhancement of national harmony among various local communities.

Gwadar day is celebrated on 8 December every year to mark annexation of Gwadar with Pakistan in 1958. Gwadar was in possession of Oman since 1783 and was formally handed over to Pakistan in 1958.

A Naval platoon led by then Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey was the first to land at Gwadar and raise Pakistan’s flag there.

Being one of the first government organizations at Gwadar Pakistan Navy has always been cognizant of its responsibilities pertaining to the area and its people and has always been committed to the development of the region.

Pakistan Navy’s role in health and education sector of coastal areas of Balochistan specially Gwadar and its efforts for making China Pakistan economic corridor a reality are a manifestation of its commitment towards the region.

A huge number of locals participated in events arranged by PN while a number of local notables also attended the ceremonies.

