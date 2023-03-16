Pakistan Navy has announced the hosting of the 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta at PN Aquatic Club in Karachi.

The President Pakistan Sailing Federation Mohammad Saleem apprised the present media about the first-of-its-kind competition.

The five-day championship will take place from the 16th of March to the 20th of March and has attracted competition from all over the globe including from Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Türkiye, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

“We are proud to announce the first-ever CNS International Sailing Regatta Championship. This is for the first time such an event is taking place in our country,” he said.

“The competition has 23 races in various categories including Laser Standard, Laser 4.7, and Windsurfing,” he said.

“In all 70 participants including technical delegates from five countries are part of this event. As many as 12 races in each category will be conducted,” Mr Saleem added.

Pakistan Navy is hosting the 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta on the instructions of the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi (NI) and more events are expected to follow suit.

Mr Saleem also confirmed that the main hope of the organisation is to hire new boats and foreign coaches to turn the focus on coaching youth to produce world-class sailors for future competitions.

“We are soon buying new boats for preparing our sailors for new international events with strong focus on Olympic and Asian Games events,” said the secretary of PSF.