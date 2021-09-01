Pakistan name uncapped Haris, Dahani and Wasim in ODI squad for New Zealand series

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket selectors have named a 20-player squad for the three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand, which will be played in Rawalpindi on 17, 19 and 21 September.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood have been named in the squad, while middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been recalled, PCB said in a statement.

Iftikhar’s seventh and last ODI was against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, while Khushdil’s only ODI appearance was also in the tied match against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

Players who were part of the ODI series against England in July but have failed to retain their places are Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)

NCOC allows spectators for New Zealand series

PCB on Monday announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on 11 September with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage the five T20Is.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on 17, 19 and 21 September, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the 25 September, 26 September, 29 September, 1 October and 3 October T20Is.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadia.

Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for New Zealand’s first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

