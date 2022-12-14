Pakistan has become the first nation to name its squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup which will be played in South Africa next year from 10th February to 26th February.

PCB and Chief selector Asmavia Iqbal have decided to stick with a proven formula with only Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan the two players who will be making their maiden appearances at the competition.

Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the side while Diana Baig makes her return from an injury layoff.

Pakistan Squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadaf Shamas

Pakistan also announced their team for the Tour of Australia which will take place before the World Cup.

Pakistan ODI squad for the Australia series:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk)

Travelling Reserves: Aimen Anwar, Javeria Khan and Tuba Hassan.

After facing Australia in three ODIs and three T20Is, the team will fly out to South Africa from Melbourne to feature in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Pakistan has been placed in Group 2 alongside England, India, Ireland and West Indies.

Australia series Itinerary:

16 January – First ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

18 January – Second ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

21 January – Third ODI at North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney

24 January – First T20I at North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney

26 January – Second T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

29 January – Third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pakistan fixtures in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023:

12 February v India at Newlands, Cape Town

15 February v Ireland at Newlands, Cape Town

19 February v West Indies at Boland Park, Paarl

21 February v England at Newlands, Cape Town