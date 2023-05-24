‘Pakistan mulling to ban PTI over attacks on military installations’

ISLAMABAD – In another attempt to silence the dissent, the incumbent Pakistani government is considering to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – a contentious move which according to many would likely further plunge Pakistan into a deeper political crisis.

After several members of the ruling alliance, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was the recent voice who said that a ban on the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is under consideration.

In his recent interaction with local media, the PML-N stalwart slammed Imran Khan for not condemning May 9 violent attacks in clear words. He said PTI chief and his party are not able to bear the brunt of his wrong moves, as he linked it with anti-army rhetoric.

He mentioned that those who stormed Corps Commander House were immoral, saying attacks were carried out under a pre-planned motive.

Asif however mentioned that any decision about the ban on PTI will be taken by the ruling alliance. The parliament will be taken into confidence before the big decision, he added.

Firing a fresh salvo at Imran Khan, he termed the former prime minister a dishonest, and deceitful man, saying he made forces a party in his struggle for power. He said Imran Khan’s actions make New Delhi happy.

PTI hits back at PDM

As Khawaja’s unpopular decision makes headlines, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said the party has the option to challenge the decision in Supreme Court. Delving into details, he mentioned that action could be taken against those involved in the arson.