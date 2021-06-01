PM hopes economic development to pick more pace during next PTI tenure

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan has managed to come out of the difficult times and is now heading towards economic growth.

Addressing a gathering at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, the premier said that the development rate will pick pace in next year and it will gain more steam during the next government of the PTI.

Lashing out at previous government for neglecting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), he said that the incumbent regime has adopted an inclusive approach to bring less developed areas at par with other parts of the country.

He said the federal government gave a package of worth Rs700 billion for the development of Balochistan, adding that more funds will be allocated in the next budget.

He expressed dismay that funds set aside for the southwestern province were misappropriated instead of spending them on development projects.

The premier also announced the establishment of Liquefied Petroleum Gas plant in the province, adding that he will try that the plant is installed in the next year..

He said Ziarat needs to be developed as it has great potential for tourism that will generate economic activities in the area.

He also urged Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to start health card scheme on the pattern of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to provide health coverage to the people of his province.

The premier said that Opposition wanted to fail the PTI government, adding that the they kept on reiterating that economy would suffer but Pakistan registered 4% GDP growth rate.

He promised to launch more projects in Balochistan if the PTI comes into power again.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/tajikistan-president-rahmon-due-in-pakistan-tomorrow-on-two-day-visit/