Pakistan moving towards economic, political stability: Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal calls for concerted efforts to foil enemy conspiracies

Narowal

Federal Minister for Interior Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan’s database registration system has a good repute all over the world. Addressing the opening ceremony of a NADRA center in Narowal on Saturday he said that database registration system has helped tighten the noose around the terrorists. He said that peace has been restored in Karachi due to the solid measures of the government.

Federal Minister said that Pakistan, despite all hurdles, was rapidly moving ahead towards the goal of economic development and political stability. He said the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises made with the public including raising their living standard besides overcoming the energy crisis. DG NADRA Syed Saqlain Abbas, local MPAs Khawaja Waseem Akhtar, Rana Manan Khan, Chairman Narowal District Council Ch. Ahmed Iqbal, Narowal DC Ali Anaan Qamar were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Interior Minister said the PML-N had won the general election of 2013 on the promise of development and it fulfilled its commitment, besides ending terrorism and energy shortage to a larger extent. He said in 2013 Pakistan was considered the most dangerous country of the world due to terrorism and deteriorating law and order situation, and loadshedding was 20 hours long while the industrial activity was badly hampered due to power shortage.

He said that due to its strong policies, the PML-N government had been able to overcome the energy shortage, adding, “In the past, the country was facing 20-hour electricity loadshedding a day.” The Federal Minister said the PML-N government had added around 10,000 MW electricity to national grid in last four years as compared to 16,000 MW which were added in the last 66 years.

He said that the national industrial development wheel was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of the industrial stability as well. He said the PML-N government had completed a record number of social welfare and human development projects across the country. Ahsan Iqbal termed the development of infrastructure from Gilgit to Gwadar an important milestone in the history of the country. The Minister added that 5.3 per cent GDP growth had been achieved. He said that the project of Kachhi Canal had also been initiated in Dera Bugti which would provide water to around 72,000 acres of land.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would change the destiny of Pakistan, as the two countries were taking ahead the project to its next stages successfully. The minister said the issue of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat was undisputed and the nation should not be divided on this issue. Interior Minister added that today the world was focusing eyes on Pakistan besides terming it as an ideal country for foreign investment. He said that NADRA had played key role in elimination of terrorism and terrorists in Pakistan. Earlier, Interior Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal launched the advanced One Window Operation services for 1.7 million population of Narowal district at the newly established NADRA center in Narowal.—NNI