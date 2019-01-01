Pakistan moving forward on Human Rights: Mazari

Pakistan is moving forward on its human rights and gender empowerment commitments, Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M. Mazari said. She was talking to Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi who called on the Minister here on Monday.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s commitment to improve human rights and gender empowerment conditions within country and ways to project Pakistan’s endeavors in this regard at international level came under discussion. They also deliberated upon ways to raise Pakistan’s concerns over human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir and condition of Muslims in the Europe.

The Minister apprised Dr. Lodhi of various steps being taken by the government in direction of gender equality and empowerment.

Dr. Lodhi ensured the Minister to use platform of United Nations in order to project Pakistan’s resolve towards human rights and gender empowerment.—APP

