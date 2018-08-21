Pakistan most powerful Muslim country in the world

Shahzeb Khan

AS we celebrate Pakistan’s 71st independence, we must realize that August 14, 2017, is also a significant date in world history. Pakistan is the very first country to gain independence in the course of European decolonisation of the non-western world post World War-II. August 14 is thus the anniversary of the beginning of the independent world that exists today. This carries enormous significance against the backdrop of the entire history of the world. Ever since the rise of civilization, there have been empires dominating the world constantly.

On August 14, 1947, all the empires in the world started a steady decline until the last empire, the Portuguese Empire, ended with the handover of Macau to China in 1999, ending imperialism in letter and spirit. This is the significance of the day Pakistan celebrates as its independence day. India lost this honour because its independence was scheduled a day after Pakistan’s. Britain had the largest share of the colonial world and India was the jewel in the imperial crown. It is fitting therefore, that the biggest call for independence began right here. The weakening of the colonial powers due to two devastating world wars initiated by the European powers gave unprecedented impetus to colonies’ clamour for freedom.

With their economies in shambles, Britain and the other countries were no longer capable of holding onto their colonies with ease. The British Raj thus became an untenable holding for post war Britain. Independence became imminent and India was set to become the first nation in the world to be freed from European colonialism. Giving India independence was a nouvelle attempt. Before that, The USA, Brazil and the Hispanic states of the South, plus Britain’s resettled colonies like Australia who got dominion status, were European colonies gaining independence but whose people were re settled Europeans. These new nations could be easily formed. But India’s land was vast, multi religious and multiracial racial. Exactly how the land was to be structured for self-rulebegan to be debated as the big question.

The one big issue concerned the Muslims of India. Hinduism was the biggest religion in India, with nearly two-thirds of the population being Hindu. One-quarter of the population was Muslim, making Islam the second biggest religion. In some regions of the ‘Raj,’ most or almost all of the population was Muslim. Thus, there sprang a movement for separate homeland for Muslims, spearheaded by the All-India Muslim League, which was led with dogged determination by the lawyer Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After World War 2, independence came fast, perhaps too fast. India had become a liability so the British were eager to leave as soon as possible. Thus, just as fast came a dispute between the Pakistan Movement and the Indian Congress on the question of a separate homeland for Muslims. The congress had no choice but to agree that when the Subcontinent gained independence, it would be split into two nations, India and Pakistan, latter being a homeland for Muslims. But a big issue was exactly which of the Subcontinent would be India and which would constitute Pakistan. It was up to the British to decide. They decided rather hastily. They sent Lord Mountbatten, who had no familiarity with India, to become the last Viceroy of India in February 1947 and he announced in June that India would become independent in less than three months. He drew up the lines between the ‘two nations’ based upon outdated maps and census charts. Pakistan was to consist of the western portion of Punjab, Sindh, everything west of the two, and the eastern portion of Bengal, while the rulers of the princely states would join either in accordance with the wishes of their people.

Thus it was that the new government of Pakistan was sworn in on August 14, 1947, while the new government of India was sworn in on August 15. Both adopted a democratic government in the style of Britain. They were two, huge nations added to the map of the world and they were the first of all the European colonies to be so. Pakistan may be smaller than India, but it deserves a comparatively high status by virtue of its heritage. Its predominant religion is the same as that of the Mughals, so in that respect; Pakistan is a successor to the Mughal Empire. Pakistan also contains the Indus River, which is the seat of civilization in South Asia and from which India derives its name. As for what Pakistan means for the wider world, it can be seen, as a representative of the Islamic world for it is the first nation created in the name of Islam and has consistently been the most powerful Muslim country in the world.

Tragically, partition also meant that the challenges the developing world faced in the wake of its emergence all too often boiled over into turmoil and upheaval. This was especially so for the Subcontinent, which proved to be a very volatile region. Partition of the two nations, done so hurriedly by the British, resulted immediately in extreme turmoil. The pre-existing animosity between Muslims and Hindus and Sikhs exploded upon Partition, especially where two ethnic regions, Punjab and Bengal, were split along religious lines. Afraid of living in the ‘wrong’ nation, people began to migrate between India and Pakistan, with Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan moving to India and Muslims in India moving to Pakistan. About 12 million people in Punjab, Bengal, Sindh, and Gujarat were displaced. Alongside this mass migration came massive violence as people of different faiths attacked each other in enormous numbers. Large massacres started to occur. It is estimated that a million people died in the violence of Partition.

In the very north of the Subcontinent, trouble with less bloody but with longer lasting consequences occurred. Kashmir was a princely state with a Muslim majority population but with a Hindu ruler, Hari Singh. Singh decided to remain independent against the wishes of his Muslim subjects, who rose in armed rebellion. Hari Singh appealed to India for help and India agreed on the condition that Kashmir join India. Singh complied in October 1947. India and Pakistan then went to war over Kashmir. Fighting continued until a ceasefire was reached which divided Kashmir between Pakistan and India. However, the issue was never resolved and the peace that followed the first Kashmir war has remained perpetually unsteady, being broken by three more wars since.

As a result, India and Pakistan are bitter enemies now. Meanwhile, India continues to hold the only Muslim majority state in violation of the wishes of the people and the principle of partition. The longest lasting freedom struggle in history is now being carried out by the Kashmiri Muslims in India. The freedom struggle symbolizes the extent to which the decolonised world is shaped by the imperial masters as they departed from their colonies.

Being the first of the people to liberate themselves in the course of ending of European rule over the world gives the people of Pakistan high status along with those of India and Bangladesh. Our common potential is best realized when we all collaborate in developmental effort and in countering climate change related risks.

—Shahzeb Khan is a writer, documentary maker, and blogger He blogs at pldmsite.wordpress.com

