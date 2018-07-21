Pakistan most attractive country for investment in region: President

ISLAMABAD, : President Mamnoon Hussain has urged the foreign investors to invest in Pakistan which is being predicted as the world’s 18th largest economy by 2050.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of “6th FPCCI’s Achievement Awards” in Karachi, he said incentives and flexible policies for investment have made Pakistan the most attractive country for foreign and domestic investment in the region.

He said there has been increase in the facilities such as loans on minimum interest rates and special incentives for the import of machinery and raw material for the business community.

President Mamnoon said the strong economic policies have yielded positive results which is evident from the economic indicators and growth of the private sector.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is becoming the centre of attention for the entire world.

