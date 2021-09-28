Pakistan Monument illuminated with Azerbaijani flag in Islamabad

Event held at embassy to pay homage to martyrs of Azerbaijan patriotic war

ISLAMABAD – In a display of solidarity with Azerbaijan on National Commemoration Day, Pakistan Monument was illuminated with the Azerbaijan flag in Islamabad.

Azerbaijan embassy in Pakistan hosted an event to highlight the memory of Azerbaijani Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the country.

The day is celebrated on 27th September every year.

Pakistan Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani attended the function as the chief guest.

Addressing the participants, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan values its relations with Azerbaijan and these relations are based on common historical, cultural and religious similarities.

The exemplary cooperation between the two countries shows mutual trust. In every hour of need, the two countries have stood by each other.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s war of independence, Sanjrani said that the Azeri forces had shown great skill and bravery in the war of independence.

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as per UN resolutions. Chairman Senate maintained that Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan’s position on Kashmir issue.

He assured support for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the areas liberated from Armenia.

Chairman Senate said that “The two countries are committed to further enhancing multilateral cooperation in trade, energy, climate change and other fields. Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always supported each other’s position at all international forums and will continue to do so in the future as well. This ideal cooperation will continue”.

He further added that “There is an atmosphere of brotherhood among the public of both the countries. Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey through a joint strategy are playing a positive role for peace and development in the region.

He expressed his best wishes to the government, parliament, people and political leadership of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan president Message

One year ago today, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

These measures were undertaken within the framework of the right to self-defense. They were in full compliance with the international humanitarian law in order to prevent another military aggression from Armenia, and to provide for the security of the civilian population. This marked the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The Patriotic War put an end to Armenia’s nearly 30-year–long policy of aggression. Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity, and the fundamental rights of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis were restored. Azerbaijan, alone ensured the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

The end of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories revealed the full extent of the illegal activities undertaken byArmenia for decades. This includes extensive mining; the deliberate destruction and misappropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural and religious heritage; plundering of natural resources; destruction of infrastructure; and other violations of international law. Evidence of Armenia’s numerous war crimes was also revealed. In order to holdArmenia accountable for its breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law, Azerbaijan filed inter-state applications against Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice.

The Government of Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories and taking consistent steps to ensure the safe and dignified return of nearly one million of displaced Azerbaijanis, as well as the reintegration of these lands. The Government is also taking all necessary measures to ensure lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region in accordance with the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020.

The Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President İlham Aliyev that ended with a victoryof the brave Azerbaijani Army, opened a new era in the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established international justice and changed the realities in the region.

Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, on the basis of strict observance of the principles of the international law, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders. We call on Armeniato respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations.

We commemorate with deep respect and esteem the memory of all our Martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 27, which is celebrated as the CommemorationDay in our country by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

